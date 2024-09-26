Supt. Walters requests $3M to get Bibles in all Oklahoma classrooms

The Daily Beast

President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i