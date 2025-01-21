Sure, late-night hosts were mocking Trump. But their real scorn was for Democrats.

Donald Trump's inauguration was on Monday, and late-night hosts used it for jokes.

Jon Stewart, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel all also criticized the Democrats in their monologues.

Stewart said Michelle Obama, who didn't attend, was the only Democrat with a "consistent ethical stance."

As expected, late-night hosts criticized President Donald Trump following his inauguration on Monday.

It provided them with plenty to joke about, from Melania Trump's hat to the billionaire CEOs who were given front-row seats.

But they also piled scorn on Democrats who were part of the proceedings, labeling many of them hypocrites in light of their dire warnings about Trump during his election campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also attending were all those people who warned Americans to shun this wannabe fascist dictator called Trump," Jon Stewart said on Monday night's episode of "The Daily Show."

"'Look at me, Ma! Oh, let's go see Hitler and get a quick selfie first! Hello! Look at us! A quick one for the 'gram,'" he said. "Former President Obama was there. George Bush seemed kind of there. Even Mike Pence showed up, I guess to let the crowd finish the job."

Stewart also noted that Michelle Obama didn't attend with her husband, saying: "Only Michelle Obama seemed to have the consistent ethical stance of saying, 'When they go low, I stay the fuck home.'"

In a statement on Monday, she didn't address the inauguration, instead speaking about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jimmy Kimmel, who described Trump's address as "ominous," said: "Overall — unlike the last time — there was a lot of respect paid to tradition. Kamala Harris invited JD Vance to the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory for a ceremonial humping of the Millard Fillmore futon."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Karen Pence didn't attend because she "opted not to celebrate the man who was all good with a bunch of yahoos killing her husband."

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers said: "It was even weirder to see Democrats who correctly called Trump an existential threat to democracy palling around with him." Now former President Joe Biden had tea with Trump before sharing a limo with him to the Capitol.

This is in contrast to the somber tone taken by late-night hosts in the days after Trump won the 2016 election. And for "Saturday Night Live," Kate McKinnon even dressed as Hillary Clinton to sing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" in an uncharacteristically mournful moment.

Read the original article on Business Insider