Surf conditions dangerous in P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada is warning that surf conditions in P.E.I. National Park are considered dangerous.

In high surf conditions rip currents can form that are dangerous to swimmers, Parks Canada warns. Rip currents run away from the shore and are too strong for people to swim against, the agency said in a news release.

Visitors are strongly urged not to enter the water in these conditions.

Rip currents form when waves break near the shoreline, piling up water between the breaking waves and the beach, Parks Canada says.

One of the ways this water returns to sea is to form a rip current — a narrow stream of water moving swiftly away from shore. The danger is when swimmers become trapped in the rapid current and are swept offshore.

Swimmers caught in a rip current should not try to swim against it. Remain calm, swim parallel to the shore, and make your way back to the beach when you are out of the current.

