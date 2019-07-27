Surf guards battle for bragging rights at Brackley Beach

There will be a lot of activity around Brackley Beach on Saturday as lifeguards run, swim, paddle and tow.

But there is no need for alarm.

It is all part of the the P.E.I. National Park annual surf guard competition.

The tradition goes back more than 40 years, says Jessica Foster, visitor services co-ordinator at P.E.I. National Park.

She said this year will involve all 30 surf guards at the national park.

"The surf guards from the east end of P.E.I National Park will compete against surf guards from the west end," she said.

There will be running and swimming relays, a towing simulation and paddle rescues, Foster said.

"It's an opportunity for our surf guards to showcase their athletic abilities and their amazing life-saving rescue skills," she said.

Bragging rights

The competition is mostly for bragging rights, Foster said.

"It's a great event for anyone to attend. It's awesome for the whole family to come and see the guards demonstrate their fitness and all the training they have done in a way the public doesn't normally get to see."

Foster said the event is important, it keeps surf guards "rescue ready."

"They train daily, they run, they do yoga and they keep in shape and they keep fit in the event they have to use these skills."

The event brings all those skills together.

"It's definitely a very, very important job," she said.

