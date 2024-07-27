Surf rock fans produce a sellout of The Beach Boys show at California State Fair

Fans old and young donned their favorite Hawaiian shirts and board shorts for the Beach Boys performance at the California State Fair concert series on Friday night.

The surf rock band brought good vibrations to a sold out crowd of fans on the last Friday of the fair. The hour-and-a-half long set list included favorites such as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

The Beach Boys played to a sold out crowd at the Golden 1 Stage during the California State Fair on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The nostalgic set list was made even cooler by forgiving weather in Sacramento.

“We love that it went down under 100 degrees,” lead singer Mike Love said between songs. “And there’s a nice breeze!”

Any worry about the heat seemed to be overpowered by the love of California beach vibes as the show attracted attendees of all ages to the Golden 1 Stage.

“Rhonda,” 3-year-old Alexavier Sandoval said shyly when asked his favorite Beach Boys song.

“His favorite song is ‘Help Me, Rhonda,’” Erika Sandoval, Alexavier’s mother, clarified. “He kept asking if it was time for Rhonda yet.”

Alexavier Sandoval, 3, high fives another fan at the Beach Boys concert at the California State Fair on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage at Cal Expo continues Saturday night with award-winning country artist Mickey Guyton and regional Mexican music artists Lupillo Rivera, Mi Banda El Mexicano and Raza Obrera on Sunday.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, who was originally slated to take the Golden 1 stage on Sunday, canceled the show due to “an unexpected illness,” fair officials said in a Tuesday news release.