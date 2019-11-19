Surfer films her record-breaking 'greatest wave of her life'

French surfer Justine Dupont might have broken the world record for largest wave surfed by a woman on Nov. 14 in Nazaré, Portugal.

The wave was estimated to be about around 70 feet tall. Dupont attached a GoPro to the tip of her surfboard to record the momentous occasion. The previous record was set in 2018 by Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira who rode a 68-foot wave.

"When I let go of the rope, I felt that I was going faster than usual. The GoPro flashed me at 66 kph [41 mph]. I was flying. My board felt amazing. The feeling of having something so huge behind my back was so weird," Dupont told Surfer Today. "I'm so stoked I made it. A mad, intense wave. The greatest wave of my life."

Watch Dupont's incredible ride from her GoPro footage in the Reuters video above.