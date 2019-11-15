Surfer Justine Dupont smashes world record and conquers 70-foot wave

28-year-old Justine Dupont had the ride of her life on Nov. 14 in Nazaré, Portugal, when she potentially broke the world record for the biggest wave surfed by a woman.

The wave is estimated to have swelled to over 65 feet tall — specifically around 70 feet — which surpasses the previous record set by Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira's 68-foot wave in 2018. A year before, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfed the largest wave of all-time, which was measured at 80 feet.

The stunning footage was uploaded to Newsflare by Pedro Miranda, who filmed Dupont's incredible ride. Miranda told Newsflare, "This was for sure the bomb of the day, and one of the most impressive and critical rides I've ever watched in Nazaré. Justine was riding backside, which makes it even more difficult, and her ride was flawless. She rode the wave as deep and technical as it gets.”

Praia do Norte beach, which is near the small fishing town of Nazaré, is famous for its enormous waves. According to Newsflare, the official measurements of the wave will be posted in May 2020 during the World Surf League's Big Wave Awards.

Watch Dupont's incredible ride in the Newsflare clip above.