Surfer’s leg severed in horror shark attack on Hawaiian island of Maui

A man’s leg was severed below the knee after a shark attacked him while he was surfing in Hawaii.

The 61-year-old was bitten on Friday while surfing off Waiehu Beach Park in Maui, according to Maui County police.

The surfer’s right leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” police said. He was reportedly alert when treated on the beach and was then rushed to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

It was reported that the man did not see the shark approach. Following the incident, a public warning was issued advising people to stay out of the water for a mile in each direction from the site until at least noon on Saturday, local time. The warning will be extended if further shark sightings are reported in the area.

Maui fire and ocean safety officials were patrolling the waters using rescue watercraft and a drone. State officials provided shark warning signs and helped with cordoning off the area.

There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved.

In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's North Shore.