Surfer Takes on Large Wave Despite Warnings in San Diego

A surfer braved large waves on Friday, December 29, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a high surf warning which will remain in effect into Monday morning.

NOAA WRN Ambassadors warned beachgoers of dangers as rough conditions continued on the west coast, reminding visitors to never turn their back to crashing waves, to stay informed of local conditions, and leave plenty of distance when viewing large waves.

X user @OttbsRock recorded this video of a surfer catching a large wave as visitors looked on. Credit: @OttbsRock via Storyful

