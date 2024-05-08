Surfers killed in Baja California

CBC

The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv