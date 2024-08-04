Surfing in Indian Rocks Beach

Latest Stories
- The Wrap
Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- CNN
Olympic moment of the day: Philippines’ Carlos Edriel Yulo gets his nation a historic gold – and himself a new house
Carlos Edriel Yulo might have only been an inch or two taller than his rivals when he stood in the center of the podium Saturday afternoon, but he had just accomplished something that put him head and shoulders above any man from his nation who’d ever competed at the Olympics.
- The Canadian Press
Not even an Olympic gold medal can get Hungarian swimmer Kristóf Milák to break his silence
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
What all does Scottie Scheffler get for winning the 2024 Olympics?
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
- The Canadian Press
Femke Bol puts on a show in the 4x400 mixed relay to reel in US and earn Netherlands Olympic gold
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Forget about mixed relay. This was a one-woman show.
- The Canadian Press
Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind on Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympic gold medal in men's golf in a thriller at Le Golf National.
- People
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Watch Dressage, Gymnastics During Rare Public Outing Together at Paris Olympics
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
- USA TODAY Sports
At Paris Games, athletes can't stop talking about food at Olympic Village
During the first week of competition at the Paris Olympics, one of the most popular topics was food being served to athletes in the Olympic Village.
- The Canadian Press
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson a no-show at 200 meters and won't race for individual medal at Olympics
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.
- BuzzFeed
Literally Just 48 Very, Very Funny Tweets About The Olympics So Far
Thank God for Steve.
- Yahoo Sports
Paris 2024: Sobbing Mozambique sprinter the latest victim of the cruelest rule in sports
Steven Sabino was disqualified after a false start in his men's 100 preliminary round, ending his Olympic Games without ever running.
- USA TODAY Sports
Why Team USA hurdler Freddie Crittenden jogged through a preliminary heat at the Olympics
Team USA hurdler Freddie Crittenden explains why he jogged through a preliminary heat in the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
- People
Jennifer Gates Is 'Proud as Ever' of Husband, Equestrian Nayel Nassar, After He Withdraws from Olympics Due to His Horse
Nassar announced he has withdrawn from the Games due to a "minor injury" to his horse
- USA TODAY Sports
Netherlands' Femke Bol steals 4x400 mixed relay win from Team USA in Paris Olympics
The U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team broke the world record in the opening round, but the final had a different outcome.
- The Canadian Press
Kikuchi has 11 Ks in Houston debut, Astros beat Rays 3-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi shook off a rocky start to finish with 11 strikeouts in his Houston debut, and the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night.
- The Canadian Press
One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: Gregory Bull captures surfer battling waves in Tahiti
TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — Gregory Bull takes a closer look at his AP photo of during the surfing competition in Tahiti.
- BuzzFeed
Everyone Is Applauding Olympian Ilona Maher After She Roasted A Body-Shamer In The Best Way
“So yeah, I do have a BMI of 30. I am considered overweight. But alas, I’m going to the Olympics, and you’re not."
- USA TODAY Sports
Team USA men's beach volleyball players part ways with coach mid-Games
Two Team USA beach volleyball players, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain, parted ways with coach Mike Placek prior to scoring a victory Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Olympics tennis: Siniakova and Machac win gold but are keeping their relationship status secret
PARIS (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac hugged and kissed each other when they won the 2024 Olympics mixed doubles tennis gold medal for the Czech Republic on Friday night, then laughed about keeping their relationship status “top secret.”
- BBC
Convicted rapist Van de Velde booed loudly during defeat
Convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde is loudly booed when playing for the Netherlands in their beach volleyball defeat by Norway at the Olympics.