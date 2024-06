Reuters

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to a 10-month high last week, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum and keeping hopes of a September interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve alive. That was reinforced by other data from the Labor Department on Thursday showing producer prices unexpectedly falling in May. The largest decline in prices at the factory gate since October followed news on Wednesday that consumer prices were unchanged in May for the first time in nearly two years. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, where it has been since last July.