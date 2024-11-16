Gender-neutral title ‘Mx’ soars in popularity on driving licences

Gender-neutral titles are now some of the most commonly used on driving licences, data show.

The gender-neutral title Mx is the ninth most popular honorific on driving licence applications, according to Department for Transport figures showing the 20 most frequently requested titles.

More than 7,000 drivers asked for Mx to be used on their licence in applications and renewals over the past three years, between 2019 and 2023.

This compared with a total of 6,500 using lord, lady or sir. It is also only slightly less than the roughly 7,500 applications for professor.

Use of the Mx title is rising, having increased by around 600 per cent from 2022 when just 944 drivers were registered with the title.

It reflects the rise in individuals self-identifying their gender as neither exclusively male nor female.

There are 262,000 people living in England and Wales who identify with a gender different from their sex registered at birth, according to the 2021 census.

The number of women choosing Ms, which does not reveal marital status, has jumped from 159,000 last year to 1.6 million this year.

Having first been used in print in the 1970s, Mx is defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as a “gender-neutral title” that is often used by transgender people or “those who do not identify themselves as male or female”.

Mr is the most common honorific, with 27 million people opting for the title over the period, while some 12 million chose Mrs.

The DVLA said there were a number of pre-defined titles that driving licence applicants can choose from, such as Mr, Mrs and Ms. People also have the option to write a title of their choice in the “other” field.