Surgeon General calls for updated warning labels on alcoholic beverages.

Police in Trois-Rivières, Que., are investigating after a 38-year-old woman allegedly abandoned her newborn in the city's downtown streets, having given birth outside on New Year's Day.A passerby found the baby at the intersection of Royale and Bureau Streets in the afternoon of Jan. 1, according to Radio-Canada.Paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:11 p.m where they found the passerby warming up the baby with items she had at her disposal. "We had to act quick because after a birth, we have