Surgeon General calls for updated warning labels on alcoholic beverages
Surgeon General calls for updated warning labels on alcoholic beverages.
Surgeon General calls for updated warning labels on alcoholic beverages.
Let's welcome some new inmates to "Facebook Jail..."
Four-month-old Xylon Adams died after eventually being taken to a local hospital last January. The child's father is charged with murder
A patient died in the waiting room of Health Sciences Centre's emergency department in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.The hospital is investigating the death, a Shared Health spokesperson confirmed to CBC News. Shared Health, which co-ordinates health-care delivery in the province and is responsible for operations at HSC, is expected to release additional information about the death later today.
"I am more productive, more present, and honestly, so much happier."
Dr. Claus Schaus closed his vascular surgery practice in December. Jeanne Armstrong of Information Morning Fredericton spoke with staff at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital about why finding a replacement will be a challenge.
WARNING: This article references sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.A few months after Kaitlyn Braun was sentenced to house arrest for faking pregnancies and fraudulently receiving the services of numerous doulas, she picked up the phone and did it again — twice.On Tuesday, Kaitlyn Braun, 26, pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton to two counts of obtaining by false pretence services under $5,0
Police in Trois-Rivières, Que., are investigating after a 38-year-old woman allegedly abandoned her newborn in the city's downtown streets, having given birth outside on New Year's Day.A passerby found the baby at the intersection of Royale and Bureau Streets in the afternoon of Jan. 1, according to Radio-Canada.Paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:11 p.m where they found the passerby warming up the baby with items she had at her disposal. "We had to act quick because after a birth, we have
A teenager is accused of stabbing a relative on Sunday evening in Winnipeg's Westdale neighbourhood — the second stabbing incident between family members on the weekend. Police officers were called to a home at 6 p.m. and provided emergency medical treatment to a man in his 20s with upper body injuries from being stabbed, they said in a news release on Monday. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable, police said. The 17-year-old accused of the stabbin
Alisha Pasha moved in with her parents after giving birth to her son. She stayed there for 30 days eating home made food and sleeping.
The royal couple braved the rain for church on Jan. 5
Moving around can burn calories and keep you active and healthy, even if you're not doing formal exercise.
Unlike COVID-19, human metapneumovirus has been around for decades, and we understand how it spreads and how to treat it.
“I've seen firsthand how people sharing their stories is very therapeutic and allows other people to open up themselves,” Seth Rogen tells PEOPLE
Positive tests for respiratory illnesses have been steadily climbing for weeks in British Columbia, especially for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.The data shows influenza A and RSV cases have been on the rise since November. Influenza A remains the most common strain this flu season with 11.7 per cent of recent tests coming back positive during the week of Dec 22-28 — an uptick of 2.5 per cent compared to the previous week. P
Every Albertan knows the perils that come with handling the province's infamous paper health care cards — torn corners, water damage, irreversible crease marks. Whether you're the type that's had your card laminated, or keep a mangled version swimming dangerously in your wallet, a new, more robust model may be on the way.The province is once again hinting that it's planning to do away with paper health care cards. Over the weekend, Premier Danielle Smith mentioned the government's renewed intent
NEW YORK (AP) — The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported — a person in Louisiana who had been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.
Faye Louise was diagnosed with a rare cancer that often requires multiple organs to be removed via surgery — but one year later, she's now cancer-free
During the cold months, norovirus is spreading. The contagious illness also known commonly as the ‘stomach bug’ can contaminate food surfaces or people. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Bianca Perea was a bit bloated and constipated but had no idea her symptoms were cancer.
Former Stillwater dental surgery employee accused of assaulting unconscious patients appears in court