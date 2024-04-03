Surgeons: At the Edge of Life viewers in awe at tricky op scenes

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life left viewers in awe. (BBC)

What did you miss?

BBC Two viewers were in awe at difficult to watch scenes of an eye operation on Surgeons: At the Edge of Life.

This week's episode of the medical documentary featured a patient who was undergoing complex surgery to remove his eye and a cancerous tumour growing behind it, before reconstructing his face.

Viewers labelled the episode "hardcore" but were moved by the skill and commitment of the NHS staff featured in the programme.

What, how, and why?

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life is rarely viewing for the faint-hearted, but this week's episode was even tougher than usual as it featured graphic scenes of a tricky operation to remove cancer growing behind a patient's eye.

The surgeons at University Hospital Southampton were working on former lorry driver Mick, 76, who had a tumour growing behind his eye and needed to have the eye removed and his face reconstructed to save his life.

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life featured some tricky operations. (BBC)

As the documentary pointed out: "It's a stark choice - an eye for a life."

The rare surgery is usually only carried out 10 times a year in the UK and is so complex that two teams had to work on Mick during the operation.

Viewers were amazed by the scenes as one person wrote on X: "Surgeons: At the Edge of Life is such fascinating telly but it is so hardcore."

Someone else wrote: "Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Surgeons: At The Edge of Life pull another whopper out of the bag…good grief man," as another viewer added: "In awe watching #surgeons at the edge of life on #bbc2 how on earth can they do this stuff. Just looks like a bloody pork joint. Truly amazing men and women."

Viewers praised the NHS staff. (BBC)

Viewers agreed that it showed the NHS at its best as one person wrote: "Surgeons at the edge of life… what incredibly clever people we have in our nhs. Mind blowing," and someone else added: "Surgeons: At the Edge of Life: just wow. What amazing people, doing an amazing job! Absolutely in awe."

One viewer wrote: "Surgeons: At the Edge of Life - mind blowing. Totally amazingly incredible. NHS at its very finest," as someone else agreed: "Watching Surgeons At the Edge of Life. Humbling, extraordinary and absolute heroes."

"No matter what gripes you have about the NHS…. Just watch @BBCTwo Surgeons At The Edge Of Life…. It reminds you what to be proud and in awe of in our beloved institution," added another person.

What else happened on Surgeons: At the Edge of Life?

Mick's eye wasn't the only tricky operation featured in the episode, as surgeons were also shown working on removing 83-year-old Norman's bladder to save him from cancer.

Norman's operation got off to a difficult start as his heart rate spiralled dangerously out of control, with staff worried that it could escalate to a heart attack.

However, both Norman and Mick were shown making good recoveries after their complicated operations, and both had had their cancers completely removed.

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesdays.

