Surging back to record high temperatures this weekend
Surging back to record high temperatures this weekend
Surging back to record high temperatures this weekend
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
AMOC collapse would bring severe global climate repercussions, with Europe bearing the brunt of the consequences.View on euronews
Strong winds are forecast for coastal areas of British Columbia this weekend, potentially causing damage and power outages, before another extended spell of rain hits the region.Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for regions including eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and parts of Metro Vancouver, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected early Saturday, especially in exposed coastal areas."A frontal system will move across the South Coast tonight bring a period of brief, but strong, g
The Bank of Canada's latest rate cut could push gas prices higher, says a petroleum industry expert.
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A famous grizzly bear beloved for decades by countless tourists, biologists and professional wildlife photographers in Grand Teton National Park is dead after being struck by a vehicle in western Wyoming.
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
As of Friday afternoon, Kristy was located about 1115 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and continues to move west.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs.
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is mourning the death of one of its iconic animals after Jenga the giraffe was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.
Rainfall warnings are now in effect across parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland as leftovers from Oscar threaten heavy downpours and localized flooding this weekend. Some areas could see as much as 125 mm
Two snow leopard cubs, Zoya and Minu are making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo. The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then. The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.
A study in coordination with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida examined snakes’ jaw flexibility, known as “gape." Researchers found that Burmese pythons can eat larger prey than previously thought. A python found by biologists was ingesting a 77-pound white-tailed deer and 66.9% of the snake’s mass.
10.24 Rain overnight
MONTREAL — A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped eastern Philippine cities and towns overnight in widespread flooding that trapped people, some on their roofs, and sparked frantic appeals for rescue boats and trucks, officials said Wednesday. (AP Video shot by John Michael Magdasoc )
Remnants of what was Hurricane Oscar begins impacting Atlantic Canada Thursday afternoon. Rain becoming more widespread overnight into Friday morning bringing heaviest rain to SE Newfoundland. Winds will also be gusting 60-90km/h. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.