The surprise ending to the 2024 Cleveland Marathon

The Canadian Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Defending champion Canada had to recover from an early scare before rallying to beat Finland 5-3 for its fifth victory from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Captain John Tavares set up the winning goal with his second assist with 8:28 remaining in the final period, finding Brandon Hagel at the left post to score into an open net. It was only the second shot on goal for Canada in the period. Dawson Mercer finished it off with an empty net goal with 20 sec