The Surprising Reason Why Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice Only Had 17 Minutes Of Screen Time

Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse in the Tim Burton original film. Warner Bros Studios

You’d be forgiven — especially if you haven’t seen the film before — for thinking that Beetlejuice was the main character in Tim Burton’s classic movie. He’s the title character, he’s all over the promotional materials, you can’t get away from him.

However, the character actually spends very little time on-screen – and his famous pinstripe suit is even rarer throughout the film, clocking in at just two minutes.

Speaking with Variety, writers and producers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough revealed that in the original Beetlejuice film, their chaotic character only had 17 minutes of screentime, and the recently-released sequel kept this sparing approach to the character.

Miles said: “He’s such a fun character to write, but … he’s not the protagonist of the movie.

“It was tricky in terms of keeping the right balance. People love him so much. It’s called ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ for a reason, so he needs to be essential to the movie.”

If you’re not familiar with the character, Beetlejuice is a crude, hilarious and obnoxious character that creates chaos and pulls tricks whenever he’s around.

Of course, with such a huge character, who is essential to the plot and feel of the film, the creative team still had to make the most of the time he was on screen.

They explained: “It makes you think harder about what those scenes are going to be, and what his contribution to the movie is

“It feels incredibly satisfying, and like you’ve spent a lot more time with him than you think. That’s the magic trick of that character.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out in cinemas across the UK now.

Related...