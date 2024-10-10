These Surreal Photos And Videos Of Tropicana Field Without A Roof Are Going Viral

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays plays.

Here's what it normally looks like:

The 34-year-old stadium was set up as a base camp for disaster workers during Hurricane Milton.

This is currently Tropicana field. The national guard and lineman are gearing up. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for your leadership during this time. pic.twitter.com/WpztIfzvHF — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 7, 2024

Unfortunately, its roof was no match for Hurricane Milton, and the pictures and videos from inside and outside the stadium are surreal. Here's what it looked like last night, and I'm sure we'll be getting more pictures throughout the day as the sun comes up:

You can look into Tropicana Field now. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ReWWmWziZd — big dog kevin cash💰 (@ExtendKevinCash) October 10, 2024

One of my security agents inside @tropicanafield pic.twitter.com/eFyHOvPZQm — Ryan Stryker (@Stryker175) October 10, 2024

Tropicana Field has stood for 34 years. In that time, nothing close to this has ever happened. Its roof is gone.If you watch this live stream from @abcactionnews, you can see the fabric of its roof shredded and blowing in the wind. https://t.co/MclsWmkuDX#HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/jq17971Dp2 — Christian Blauvelt (@ctblauvelt) October 10, 2024

The roof on Tropicana Field is gone, they had first responders, lineman, & the national guard staged there. 🙏 @espn @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/ZdUZqrq3Qv — QuadosCorner2 (@QuadosCorner2) October 10, 2024

Amazing image of the roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, coming off from the impacts of Hurricane Milton. CBS News 24/7 | WTSP pic.twitter.com/pAvu3UL5zo — Josh Pacheco (@Joshontheradio) October 10, 2024

The view from our window as we ride out the storm. The roof of Tropicana Field is destroyed by the winds of #HurricaneMilton. Praying for Tampa Bay and all areas affected. Stay safe, everyone pic.twitter.com/uy0aNGMAuJ — Dave Moore (@DaveMoore_83) October 10, 2024

OMG. We all had a collected gasp when we saw this from our reporter. The fabric on the roof of Tropicana Field is shredded. #StPete #Milton pic.twitter.com/36UKLO9cK6 — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) October 10, 2024

