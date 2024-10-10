These Surreal Photos And Videos Of Tropicana Field Without A Roof Are Going Viral

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays plays.

Aerial view of a baseball game at Tropicana Field, with a large dome and spectators filling the stands
Here's what it normally looks like:

Aerial view of a large domed stadium surrounded by a cityscape, with parking lots and urban buildings visible
The 34-year-old stadium was set up as a base camp for disaster workers during Hurricane Milton.

Unfortunately, its roof was no match for Hurricane Milton, and the pictures and videos from inside and outside the stadium are surreal. Here's what it looked like last night, and I'm sure we'll be getting more pictures throughout the day as the sun comes up:

Reporter in a blue raincoat stands outside during storm reporting on Tropicana Field's roof damage
The image shows a damaged stadium structure at night with a maintenance truck parked in front, surrounded by trees and streetlights
