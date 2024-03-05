Surrey couple accused of ‘land grab’ after cutting down neighbour’s holly hedge

Tersia Van Zyl and husband Stiaan hired contractors to remove the hedge to make their flowerbed bigger - Champion News

A Surrey couple has been accused of a “land grab” and given a £27,000 court bill after cutting down their neighbour’s holly hedge to expand their flower bed.

Tersia Van Zyl and husband Stiaan were taken to court after their neighbour Peter Walker-Smith accused the couple of wrongly having the hedge that separated their Surrey gardens chopped down in April 2019 and replaced with a fence.

Mrs Van Zyl hired contractors to chop down the hedge to make the flower bed bigger, Central London county court heard.

But Mr Walker-Smith, 39, sued the couple, claiming they had no right to remove the hedge as it was not theirs.

Alan Saggerson, the judge, ruled that the hedge straddled the boundary between the two gardens and ordered the couple pay Mr Walker-Smith’s costs of £25,000 for the “unfortunate” row.

The couple also agreed to pay £2,200 damages for trespass as the replacement fence was built on their neighbour’s land, which will now be moved backwards.

Both properties have their own triangular garden originally divided by the holly hedge - CHAMPION NEWS

During the trial last month, the court heard that Mr Walker-Smith, a corporate treasurer for tobacco giant Imperial Brands, bought his ground floor flat in Albany Crescent, Claygate, in 2014.

Mr Van Zyl, a quantity surveyor, and his wife moved into the maisonette above the following year, but the relationship between the neighbours broke down soon after.

Each property has a back garden separated by a holly hedge, the judge was told.

Lina Mattsson, the barrister for the couple, said Mrs Van Zyl, a mother and keen gardener, wanted to chop down the hedge in order to make more room for her plants.

From the witness box, she told the judge: “I love gardening, I was excited,” but added: “The hedge was consuming more or less a third of my flower bed that I wanted to use in a different way.”

The barrister said Mr and Mrs Van Zyl obtained a surveyor’s report and were convinced that the hedge separating the two gardens was entirely on their land.

The replacement fence was constructed on Peter Walker-Smith's land, not on the couple's side leaving his garden more 'confined' - CHAMPION NEWS

In April 2019, despite Mr Walker-Smith’s disagreement to the hedge placement, the couple engaged contractors to come in and remove the holly bush, replacing it with a closeboard fence.

Story continues

Jonathan Wills, representing Mr Walker-Smith, said the couple had “unilaterally and outrageously removed the hedge between the parties’ gardens at a time when the parties’ solicitors were corresponding as to the disputed location of the boundary”.

To make matters worse, the fence was on Mr Walker-Smith’s side of the boundary line, meaning they had effectively land-grabbed part of his garden, Mr Wills said.

“Mr Walker-Smith’s case is that there was a longstanding hedge, which formed the obvious dividing line between the parties’ gardens,” he continued.

“The hedge should have remained, and the parties should have continued to enjoy their respective gardens on either side.”

Removal of the hedge – said to be 700mm wide – and replacement with a fence left Mr Walker-Smith’s garden feeling more “confined”, Mr Wills argued.

“This isn’t the biggest land grab in the world but in a garden that is triangular, it does make a difference,” he told the judge.

At the end of the trial, Judge Saggerson lamented the “unfortunate” dispute, adding: “Each party has regarded the other as being unreasonable, even spiteful, and had occasion to consider that the other has acted in ways that appear to be deliberately designed to aggravate the other.”

Last week, the judge made an order that the Van Zyls pay their neighbour’s lawyers’ bills, with £25,000 up front ahead of a full assessment, and £2,200 on top for trespass.