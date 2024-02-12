Surrey: Man and child die in fatal Lightwater crash

The crash involved a grey Range Rover, blue BMW, and white Audi, police said

A man and a child have died in a car crash in Surrey.

Surrey Police said two other people had been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash which happened at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday on Red Road, Lightwater.

The crash involved a grey Range Rover, blue BMW, and white Audi, the force added.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash, with police urging witnesses to come forward.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink or drugs.

The deceased were the driver of the BMW - a man in his 30s - and a child passenger, police said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.