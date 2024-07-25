Surrey police investigate ramming of escaped cow as a crime

Beau Lucy was returned to its farmers where it has since been recovering - STEVE REIGATE

A police force has said its decision to ram an escaped cow with a patrol car is being investigated as a crime.

Surrey Police was heavily criticised after footage was posted online of a 10-month-old calf being rammed by a police car after midnight on June 15 following reports of a loose animal in Staines-upon-Thames.

The force said on Thursday it is being investigated “as a criminal and internal misconduct matter”.

Officers have made 290 house-to-house visits, handed out 210 leaflets along the route the calf took, and contacted 75 witnesses and received more than 250 video clips in connection with it, the force added.

They have also received 20,000 messages on social media and 2,000 complaints from the public about it.

The investigation is being overseen by a senior investigating officer and led by the professional standards department.

Det Chief Constable Nev Kemp said: “This significant update demonstrates why a thorough investigation is important, as it ensures all potential criminal and misconduct matters are clearly understood. This does, of course, take time.

“Since the incident, we have received in excess of 20,000 messages on social media and 2,000 complaints from the public, highlighting the strength of feeling about this case.

“It is therefore of greatest importance to conduct a diligent investigation so we can provide the owner of Beau Lucy, and the public, with answers as to how this incident happened and the events which led up to it.

“We remain committed to providing significant updates relating to this incident on our website as and when we have them.”

The calf’s owners, named only as Rob and Kate, said last month that allowing Surrey Police to investigate themselves made it easier for the force to justify the action taken.

They added: “We still hold the thought that the handling of this situation was cruel and barbaric.”

Surrey Police said officers tried a number of ways to capture the calf, named Beau Lucy, after reports that it was running at members of the public and had damaged a car, before the decision was taken to stop it by force using a patrol car.

The cow was returned to its farm, located near the border between Surrey and Middlesex, with bruises, and has since been recovering.