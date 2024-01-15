Surrey wildlife volunteers want catapult ban after five birds killed

Wildlife volunteers in Surrey say five swans have been killed using catapults in the first two weeks of 2024.

Shepperton Swan Sanctuary has responded to incidents in Redhill, Staines, and Chafford Gorges in Essex.

Volunteer Danni Rogers started a petition calling for a ban on the sale of catapults and having them in public.

Mr Rogers wants a change in the law because the police have told him it is hard to take action unless the attackers are caught in the act.

He believes with catapults and ammunition freely available to buy online with no age restrictions, many attackers "are doing it because they can get away with it".

He said: "I just can't see how a catapult isn't classed as a dangerous weapon and how a 10-year-old, 12-year-old, can walk the streets carrying it.

"They shouldn't be able to buy them. I don't understand why it's a thing you can buy in this country."

Mr Rogers said while these kind of attacks have "been happening forever", more may be being reported by people keen to explore the countryside after the pandemic.

"More people have been walking local rivers, local parks but since November onwards there has been an increase in calls regarding attacks on animals.

"It's always been there but it does seem to have escalated."

The petition needs to be signed by 10,000 people to get an official response, and 100,000 by 20 June to be discussed in Parliament.

