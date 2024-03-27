Surry County Sheriff's Office, Mount Airy Police respond to crash
Our newsgathering partners at The Mount Airy News reported a car was wrapped around a tree near the Wendy's parking lot.
The rapper's plane landed in Antigua on Monday after departing from the Van Nuys Airport
NEUDORF, SASK. — Horses walked along a fence Tuesday as RCMP vehicles drove onto a rural property in southern Saskatchewan where Mounties say four members of a family were found dead. Mounties said the deaths of the two parents and their two adult children were considered suspicious and officers with major crimes were investigating. Some neighbours in the quiet village of Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, said they were shocked and devastated by the news. They said the parents had ma
Look no further than your local Facebook Group for a terrifying true crime story.
Family members said the 21-year-old suffered brain injuries and bruising throughout her body.
Majorjon Kaylor admitted to killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16, last June
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh didn't tell the truth when FBI agents repeatedly asked him where more than $6 million he stole ended up and whether another attorney not yet identified helped him steal from clients and his law firm, federal prosecutors said in court documents Tuesday. The prosecutors want a judge to revoke their end of a plea deal with Murdaugh on theft and other charges and order him to the maximum of well over 100 years in prison when he is sentenced in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. Murdaugh, 55, is already serving life without parole in state prison after a jury found him guilty of murder in the shootings of his wife and younger son.
Nada Alkhayyat woke up one Sunday morning back in August to some suspicious charges on her credit card, but little did she know that was just the start of her worries.Her daughter had forgotten her purse — and Alkhayyat's Mastercard, which she'd borrowed — in the family Jeep the night before, but when Alkhayyat stepped outside to retrieve it, there was no Jeep to be found."I came outside in my pyjamas ... and it was like, I'm dreaming," she recalled months later. "My daughter, maybe she parked i
TORONTO — A 38-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a dog attack at a Toronto waterfront playground left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend. Toronto police say a woman was with an off-leash dog inside the playground area at Little Norway Park near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police say a man approached the playground area with his child when the dog charged toward the child and bit and dragged that child to the ground. The
A released Israeli hostage recounted sexual assault at gunpoint by one of the Palestinian militants who held her captive in Gaza, in a first such personal account published on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Times. Amit Soussana, 40, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Security camera footage showed her fighting back against her abductors.
The baby’s mother reportedly said no explanation was given as to how her daughter got locked inside.
A popular Reddit forum that was started as a place for Canadians to vent about the rising cost of groceries is organizing a boycott of Loblaw and its affiliated businesses this May — a call to action that's quickly gaining traction.
Thousands of people protested in Budapest near parliament on Tuesday demanding the chief prosecutor and Prime Minister Viktor Orban resign after a former government insider accused a senior aide to Orban of trying interfere in a graft case. Protesters marched from the chief prosecutor's office towards parliament shouting "Resign, resign", with many carrying torches. Peter Magyar earlier published a recording of a conversation with Judit Varga, then his wife and Hungary's justice minister, in which she detailed an attempt by aides to Orban's cabinet chief to remove certain parts from documents in a graft case.
Resendo Tellez was arrested Friday on several charges, including "removal of human remains from other than cemetery"
Brian James Marriott, better known by his initials B.J., has been declared a dangerous offender and ordered locked up indefinitely — but the decision announced Friday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Jamie Campbell is being disputed by Marriott's lawyer, who has raised several Charter arguments.A hearing has been scheduled for June to hear those arguments.Marriott, 41, was convicted of aggravated assault for an incident at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, better known as the Bu
WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of degrading treatment.An investigation by Radio-Canada has found that some biology students at the Université de Sherbrooke experienced hazing last year.Students described being sprayed with water guns filled with horse urine, being asked to eat another person's vomit as well as being asked to swim naked in a nearby lake.The events allegedly occurred during orientation week in August 2023.The CBC and Radio-Canada have agreed to keep t
The incident happened after the 18-year-old was walking her dog into their residence at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 23
BALTIMORE (AP) — A cargo ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse that could disrupt a vital shipping port for months. Six people were missing and presumed dead, and the search for them was suspended until Wednesday morning. The ship’s crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle tr
Jennifer and Sarah Hart died by suicide and murdered their six children
Durham Regional Police Service released details of two suspects involved in a bank distraction theft in Pickering. On Feb. 11, around 2:25 p.m., a person was at a Bank of Montreal ATM vestibule at 1360 Kingston Rd. when two men approached them and asked for assistance using the ATM, according to a news release Monday. Police say the suspects then allegedly stole the victim's bank card and withdrew $1,500. Police described the first suspect as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, approximat
Kenya's government has begun handing over to relatives the bodies of 429 members of a doomsday cult at the center of a legal case that has shocked the country. Exhumed bodies from a vast rural area in coastal Kenya have shown signs of starvation and strangulation. Cult leader Paul Mackenzie is accused of asking his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus and now faces charges that include murder. His trial begins in April.