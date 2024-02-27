Surveillance shows moment JPSO deputy pepper sprayed by escaped inmate
Surveillance shows moment JPSO deputy pepper sprayed by escaped inmate
Surveillance shows moment JPSO deputy pepper sprayed by escaped inmate
"They do the best they can, and then they go do their life," the 'Spaceman' actor says of sharing the screen with his kids
A widowed husband filed a lawsuit against Disney World after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly eating at an Orlando parks’ restaurant. The 19-page lawsuit claimed the wait staff was negligent toward his wife’s severe food allergies.
A man who used a machete to attack his teenage coworker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta., admitted to the killing but will ask the judge to find him not criminally responsible (NCR), court heard Monday. Solaimane Elbettah, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Josh Burns, 19, who was killed in the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.While Elbettah admitted to attacking Burns, defence lawyer Pawel Milczarek indicated he plans to argue the accused was suffering a psychotic break
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stunned in a cool-girl outfit by Victoria Beckham and Tom Ford - read more
The former South Carolina governor, who has vowed to stay in the nomination race through Michigan and Super Tuesday, has shown her party to be deeply divided.
A historical book about U.S. first ladies claims that while Melania was always publicly supportive of her husband during his presidency, the two often disagreed behind the scenes
"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel," a rep for Swift tells PEOPLE in a statement
Rogan was instantly reminded of the 2004 blockbuster 'I, Robot.'
Steve Irwin's daughter Irwin has urged her mother Terri to let brother Robert "live his life" after his split from Rorie Buckey, whose uncle is late 'The Dark Knight' star Heath Ledger.
Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed the minidress Brittany Mahomes wore over the weekend at a bachelorette party in Mexico. It looked very familiar.
The 21-year-old son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham had been dating the model since 2019.
"That happened during Stalin's time, all the way through today," said Jack Barsky, a former sleeper agent for the KGB in the 1970s and 1980s.
Yeah, I'd be out of there.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An older U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked last week in the Caribbean by three escaped prisoners were presumed dead and likely were thrown into the ocean, police said Monday. The accounts by police in Grenada and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were a blow to those who were independently helping search for Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel and had hoped they were still alive. Don McKenzie, police commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, said at a news co
Donald Trump has paid $392,000 to The New York Times to cover the legal costs from his failed lawsuit against the newspaper and its journalists over a 2018 investigation into his finances that included confidential tax records, a spokesman for the Times told CNN on Monday.
NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s family released a statement Saturday saying the King did not endorse Christian Castelli’s bid for Congress.
Adam Sandler's latest movie Spaceman has garnered a fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes after its first reviews.
Trump wins easily in SC. But did he get twice as many a candidate ever received?
Cat Deeley is making the most of her time ahead of joining This Morning as the main presenter alongside Ben Shephard. Find out why…
Scarlet Blake, 26, singled out Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021, before brutally attacking him