Surveillance video shows moments before fatal fiery crash involving UPS truck

Storyful

A small plane crashed onto Interstate 75 in Collier County, Florida, and burst into flames on Friday, February 9, prompting the closure of all lanes for at least 24 hours.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said five people were aboard the Bombardier Challenger 600 when it crashed around 3:15 pm on the outskirts of Naples, close to the Golden Gate community and Wyndemere Country Club.The number of casualties was unconfirmed at the time of writing, but local media said at least two of the occupants died.This video from a passing motorist shows flames engulfing the aircraft and the wreckage of a vehicle close by.The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one vehicle was struck by the plane, according to local media. Credit: @JobaRobinson via Storyful