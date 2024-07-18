Surveillance video shows woman attacking Elk Grove ice cream shop worker

Reuters Videos

STORY: ::July 17, 2024::Trump's teenage granddaughter speaksabout her 'normal grandpa' at the RNC::Milwaukee, Wisconsin::Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter“I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see. To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was on me.”“A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing.”The 17-year-old was introduced by her father, Donald Trump Jr., who said Kai called him on Monday morning (July 15) to say she wanted to speak at the RNC.Telling stories that portrayed a softer image about the Republican presidential candidate, his eldest granddaughter described him as “just a normal grandpa” who gave them “candy and soda when our parents aren't looking”.“He always wants to know how we're doing in school,” said Kai. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was on me.”