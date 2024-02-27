Survey finds Americans more likely to opt for comfort food over gourmet meals

Three in four parents think their child is growing up too fast (78%), according to new research. A survey of 2,000 parents with kids ages 0–18 looked at how they hold on to their child’s younger years and found that a majority feel like a more sentimental person since becoming a parent (83%). The average parent misses their child being two years old the most and would go to great lengths to get that time back. Respondents would be willing to give up social media (46%), time off at work (37%) and dining out (36%) to spend one more day with their child as a baby. Since they can’t go back, the survey conducted by OnePoll for Stokke found that 84% have kept something related to an important milestone their child achieved.