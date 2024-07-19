Survey seeks views on safety of city at night

The council says results from the survey will be used to determine how to make the city safer [BBC]

A new survey has been launched in Hull to gather people's views on the safety of the city at night.

It is asking for people's personal experiences in the city in venues, on streets and on public transport.

The survey is concentrating on gathering views on the old town, new town and the Fruit Market areas.

Hull City Council said the results would be used to help make the city safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

The survey will be open for people to fill in until 16 September.

The council said it would conduct the survey each year to "measure the effectiveness of ongoing work" to make the city safer.

QR codes linking to the survey can be found around Hull including in libraries, on posters and leaflets and on the council's social media channels.

Councillor Linda Tock said: "We want Hull city centre to be a safe, vibrant place where residents and visitors feel safe and happy socialising, living and working.

"In order for us and our partners to achieve that, we need to know whether people feel safe, what experiences they have had and how and when they use the city centre."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links