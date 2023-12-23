Survivalist gardens and hot-weather fruits among 2024 trends, RHS predicts

Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Fruits that thrive in hot weather and can now be grown in the ever-hotter UK summers, and weeds such as cow parsley to decorate borders, are among the 2024 garden trends predicted by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Climate breakdown has influenced most of the trends predicted by the horticulture charity, which seeks insights from its more than 600,000 members to forecast which plants may be in fashion in the coming year. While its trends list used to be based on simply which blooms were in vogue, now it highlights the quirks of gardening in a changing climate amid collapsing biodiversity.

The predictions are based on horticultural trends and gardener inquiries to the RHS team of gardening advisers and pathology, entomology and botany experts. This year brought the highest number of inquiries the RHS has ever received – 115,000 questions.

Recent hot, dry summers have influenced gardeners to try fruits that would ordinarily have failed in the mild UK weather. The RHS said recent years had been “ideal for certain fruits, grape vines being an outstanding example – but others include figs, almonds, apricots, melons, peaches/nectarines and watermelons”.

They said, however, that one of the effects of climate breakdown was unpredictable and extreme weather, including harsher downpours of rain, and that the more usual UK-grown fruits including blackcurrants, apples and pears were struggling as they need sustained cold weather in winter to thrive. Garden designers at the RHS have also noted “the recent surge in patio fruit varieties, with dwarf raspberries, blackberries and mulberries”.

Fruit and vegetable shortages last year caused by severe drought on the continent have inspired gardeners to grow their own. The RHS said: “After the temporary hiccup to the vegetable supply chain last spring, some gardeners now favour growing with more independence, including where they source their seeds. Localism is playing a stronger role, with some gardening gurus promoting the benefits of seed strains adapted to local climates.”

Gardening for wildlife continues to be a big concern for UK RHS members. While in the past, gardening was sometimes a constant battle against so-called “pest” species, a more welcoming attitude has blossomed after people have become more aware of the biodiversity crisis. So much so, that the RHS has stopped calling slugs and snails “pests”.

Inquiries to the RHS about wildlife gardening increased by more than 28% in 2023. Bug hotels and water features continue to be growing trends, as does using less water overall, after the 2022 drought. There is more awareness of the devastating effects of harvesting peat for gardening, with gardeners experimenting with peat-free gardening and home composting.

Plants traditionally seen as weeds such as cow parsley, daisies and dandelions are being celebrated for the boost they give to native pollinators, and people have been creating pretty borders with these wildflowers.

Purple plants and planet-friendly gardening: the full RHS trends list for 2024