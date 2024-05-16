Surviving south Florida summers as brush fire dangers continue
Dawn the moon bear is thriving at Animals Asia's Tam Dao sanctuary in Vietnam after her rescue from a bear bile farm
Viewers of this “extremely rare” footage express concern about the cheetahs crossing this African river due to the danger of crocodiles.
Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend
Get the latest exclusive scoop on the long-weekend forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve
Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are likely to blame. The report published last month in the journal Reviews in Fisheries Science and Aquaculture concludes that though climate change and predation also have negative impacts, the effects of aquaculture operations near the Conne River are the most significant probable factor pushing the local wild salmon population toward extinctio
Only 25 of the blind animal have ever been found, researchers said.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — As a fast-growing wildfire bore down on Fort Nelson, B.C., Ariel Keating, her girlfriend, their dog Louie and their cat Macaroni joined a sluggish convoy of evacuees heading south on Sunday. Keating said the scene got “a little hectic” at the gas station, as arguments broke out among evacuees, but all was settled as they got on the road for the 380-kilometre drive from their community in the province's far northeast corner to Fort St. John. “It got a little bit wild, but it
The 2024 eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15 and runs through November 30. In 2023, an El Nino pattern produced 17 named storms, ten hurricanes and eight major cyclones in the basin. Two of the major hurricanes – Dora and Otis – were retired for their connections to mass devastation in Hawaii and southwestern Mexico.
FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Thousands of residents forced to flee a fierce, wind-whipped wildfire threatening the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray were told Wednesday they’ll likely be out for days and may be allowed back as early as Tuesday. Jody Butz, the fire chief in charge of the Fort McMurray region, said while Tuesday is the estimated return date, there are a lot of variables. "This does not guarantee that you'll return on that day, but we want to advise you to be evacuated until then," Bu
Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a
A plant thought lost for nearly 100 years returns to Askham Bog near York.
Staff at Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria celebrated the birth of four nyala calves, video released on May 16 shows.Staff from Zoos Victoria told Storyful the three males and one female have been named Nunuberry, Obie, Teshi and Malva, respectively, and were all born in the last five weeks.Werribee Open Range Zoo Savannah keeper Katie Jones said when the calves were born the mothers use a behaviour called “stashing” where they hide the babies in the long grass to protect them from predators.“The mothers come every day to feed the calves when they think the coast is clear, and the calves re-join the rest of the herd when they’re old enough.”Video shows a mother grooming her baby at the zoo. Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful