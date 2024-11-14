'Survivor' 47, Episode 9: Jeff Probst gave players another shocking twist. Who went home?

It wouldn't be the new era of "Survivor" without an unexpected twist, and the latest episode of Season 47 had just that.

The episode, titled "Nightmare Fuel," had a shocking twist delivered to the remaining 10 players by longtime host Jeff Probst: During the individual immunity challenge, which had players pair off into groups and run through a course in stages, the first two teams to be eliminated would lose their vote at tribal council that evening.

Season 47 of the long-running reality competition show, which first aired on CBS in 2000, has players stranded on an island and living on meager food, clothing and shelter, as well as competing in challenges and forming alliances to vote out fellow members. The last player standing wins the title of "sole Survivor," and the $1 million prize that comes with it.

Here's who was voted out in "Survivor" Season 47, Episode 9.

Who went home on 'Survivor' Season 47, Episode 8?

Before Probst revealed the twist at the individual immunity challenge, players split off into teams of two. They competed in the three-stage challenge, which ended in a outlast-style balancing act on two very small footholds above ground.

And as the first four players out of the challenge, Caroline Vidmar, Rachel LaMont, Andy Rueda and Sam Phalen lost their vote and had to compete to win it back in a special "journey." Gabe Ortis won the challenge and individual immunity.

During the journey, Vidmar, LaMont, Rueda and Phalen built a house of cards and the first player to topple the deck would lose their vote. That unlucky player was Vidmar, which was an unfortunate turn of events for the players back at camp counting on her to execute a blindside.

Genevieve Mushaluk took an opportunity to rally remaining players to orchestrate a blindside against Solomon "Sol" Yi, and after some initial panic and doubt both at camp and during tribal council, a majority of players voted for Yi, the 43-year-old medical device salesman from Norwalk, Connecticut.

Yi is now the second player on the jury and will have a hand in voting for the eventual winner of "Survivor" Season 47.

Who went home last week on 'Survivor'?

Sam Phalen had no vote going into the individual immunity challenge last week after being the player with the most money left at the end of the auction. Before the challenge, which had players holding a bucket with 25% of their pregame body weight up on a rope, host Jeff Probst announced that one man and one woman would walk away with an individual immunity necklace, leaving the remaining nine players vulnerable to being voted out.

For the third episode in a row, Kyle Ostwald won for the men. Sue Smey, the oldest player this season, won for the women.

Players in various alliances went back and forth on who to vote out, including former Gata tribe member and alliance member Andy Rueda, who flipped on Phalen and Sierra Wright to align with the majority.

At tribal council, another former Gata tribe member, Rachel LaMont, played her shot in the dark (losing her vote in order to chance immunity, which she did not receive), and the votes were tied between voting either Phalen or Wright out.

During a revote, a majority of players chose to vote out Wright, making her the first member of the Season 47 jury, which will eventually decide on the winner.

How to watch 'Survivor' Season 47

You can watch new episodes of "Survivor" Season 47 live on CBS and Paramount+. The premiere episode was two hours long, and subsequent episodes run for 90 minutes.

Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Where is 'Survivor' filmed?

While "Survivor" previously took contestants to remote locations around the world, from the Pearl Islands to the Philippines and Guatemala, the show has been filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the past 15 seasons.

Who is the host of 'Survivor?'

Jeff Probst has hosted all 47 seasons of the show, which has been on the air since 2000. He also serves as an executive producer.

Who won 'Survivor' Season 46?

In the season finale of "Survivor" Season 46, Kenzie Veurink, a 29-year-old hair salon owner from Michigan, won the title of "sole survivor" by a 5-3-0 vote over runner-up Charlie Davis and third-place finisher Ben Katzman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who went home from 'Survivor' Season 47, Episode 9?