'Survivor' contestants shocked by first tie in show's history

Survivor contestants and fans were completely caught off guard when Jeff Probst started reading the final votes in tribal council instead of in front of the live studio audience in Los Angeles, as usual. The reason for the change quickly became clear — there was a tie!

With the jury split between Wendell and Dominic, the tiebreaker vote came down to the third finalist, Laurel. Laurel, who had been in an alliance with Wendell and Dom most of the season, told Wendell and Dom, “I love you guys,” and went off to cast her vote. That’s when Probst headed back to L.A. to announce the winner.

Probst pulled the single vote out of the urn and pronounced Wendell the victor. Wendell played a great game all season, but what might have sealed it for him was when he used his extra immunity idol on his sister from another mister. It was the last chance he had to play his hidden idol, and as he had won the immunity challenge, he decided to make sure Laurel was safe, even though she was a strong competitor. Wendell said, “I told her I would be loyal to her like I would be loyal to my sister, so Laurel, I want to play this for you. This might not be a smart strategic move, but I’m standing by you.”

Fans were torn on Twitter over the results with many upset that Dom didn’t win. But one thing everyone did agree on was that Wendell is actually Childish Gambino.

