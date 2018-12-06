Survivor Recap: In Defense of Gabby

Stephen Fishbach was the runner-up on Survivor: Tocantins and a member of the jury on Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance. He has been blogging about Survivor strategy for PEOPLE since 2009. Follow him on Twitter @stephenfishbach.

“An alliance you got with somebody, or trust, it doesn’t mean a whole lot right now. It’s about making that Final 2 and getting a chance to win.” – Chris Daugherty, winner, Survivor: Vanuatu

The loved ones visit is always the most emotional episode of the season. We see contestants who have been plotting and scheming for a month straight finally have a brief moment of love and trust.

Kara says it as well as anybody. “I’m surrounded by people I want to consider my friends, but I don’t know what their intentions are. So when I see you it’s just – I know that you love me and that there’s nothing beyond that.”

The loved ones visit is often one of the most strategic episodes of the season, too. Seeing your loved ones reminds you of the stakes. It’s easy to get lost in the deep relationships you form on Survivor – in the shared suffering of the show. But when your mom or your boyfriend comes running around that shrub, suddenly your perspective zooms out.

This episode, when Gabby sees Christian interacting with his girlfriend, she realizes that she’s been lulled into a false sense of safety. “I can’t let myself get lured into that sense of security, like ‘Oh, Christian’s looking out for me. Christian’s got my back.’ I need to play for me.”

Gabby decides that in order for her to ever get credit for her own strategic moves, she needs to eliminate her friend. “I want respect in this game,” she says. “What better way than to slay my number one ally?”

Now granted, things don’t exactly work out for Gabby. Christian plays his idol, and it’s Gabby who ends up walking the torch-lit path. But regardless of the results, the question of the episode is – was this the right move for Gabby to make? And was this the right time to make it?

The Right Move

From my perspective, turning on Christian is the move that Gabby had to make.

One of the hardest challenges on Survivor is recognizing how other people perceive you. Most players get caught in their own narrative. They see all the sacrifices they’re making, the struggles they’re enduring, the clever little plays they’re masterminding – and they think everybody else will recognize their accomplishment. They’re the heroes of their own stories!

