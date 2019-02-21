Survivor Recap: Edge of Extinction Premiere Brings Back 4 Popular Players and a Fresh Twist

Stephen Fishbach has been blogging about Survivor strategy for PEOPLE since 2009. He is the host of the podcast Paraphrase, where he interviews writers about the openings to their novels. Follow him on Twitter at @stephenfishbach.

“It feels so good to play with you amateurs.”

— Boston Rob Mariano, winner, Survivor: Redemption Island

Survivor is back with 14 new players, four returnees and one big new twist. The Edge of Extinction will give eliminated players a chance to stay in the game – if they push themselves past their limits!

Cue the dramatic music! But first – the thrill of the new game, and start of a new adventure, as the blue tribe and the yellow tribe discover their beaches, build shelters and begin to scheme.

On the blue tribe, beach laundress Reem and her loyal pal Wendy are immediately outcast for the sin of helping Keith learn to swim. Reem doesn’t want to be the tribe mom, but she also wants to remind everyone to drink water every few minutes.

On the yellow tribe, Joe makes fire and builds shelter. Julie is the awkward New Yorker. Fireman Eric wants to target the returnees. And Ron has a secret advantage, which gives him an “Advantage Menu.” Ron can choose between an Extra Vote, a Steal a Reward, or an immunity idol.

But act now! Supplies are limited, and this advantage menu expires after only three days!

O Captains My Captains!

Of course the real excitement this season is the return of four of Survivor’s most popular contestants – Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco, Kelley Wentworth, and David Wright.

I’m not typically a fan of captain seasons. I agree with fireman Eric when he says, “Part of the experience is figuring everything out.” Because of their skill at the game, captains deprive the new contestants of their chance to develop strategy. Instead, much of the season ends up being defined by how the new players react against the returnees.

There’s also the fact that there’s no better preparation for playing Survivor than playing Survivor. It’s a tremendously unfair advantage. In every season with a captain, one of them has made the finals.

But it’s also been a long time since we had a captain season. Maybe the game has evolved far enough where the new players will know enough to vote out the vets. And I’m definitely interested in seeing how these particular four adapt themselves to new circumstances.

