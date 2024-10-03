'Survivor' Season 47, Episode 3: Who was voted out during this week's drama-filled episode?

The third episode of "Survivor" Season 47 on Wednesday was centered on tribe dynamics, from spurned contestants with a vote on their name to over-the-top characters getting on everyone's nerves.

The episode, titled "Belly of the Beast," saw the three tribes deepen their relationships as the 26-day game continued at breakneck speed. Players have learned what it's actually like to live with five other complete strangers on an island with almost nothing, leading to bickering, paranoia and constant strategizing.

Those dynamics continue as one person from each of the three tribes – Luvo, Gata and Tuku – was selected to go on a "journey" in the hopes of winning an advantage and getting the rare opportunity to converse with (and spill secrets to) opposing tribe members.

Now in its 47th season, CBS' "Survivor" has been on the air since 2000. Jeff Probst has hosted every season of the long-running reality competition show, which films in Fiji and features contestants stranded on an island and forced to both work together and vote each other out in order to win the title of "sole survivor" and the $1 million prize that comes with it.

Here's who was voted out in "Survivor" Season 47, Episode 3.

Who went home on 'Survivor' Season 47, Episode 3?

The previous two episodes saw two tribes, Gata and Tuku, losing the immunity challenge and voting out fellow players at tribal council.

This week, it was the six members of Luvo who came in last during the immunity challenge set over various obstacles and a puzzle in the water. Tribe members Genevieve Mushaluk, Aysha Welch, Rome Cooney, Kishan Patel, Solomon "Sol" Yi and Teeny Chirichillo were forced to vote one of their own out.

In the end, Cooney played an immunity idol to guarantee himself safety and another day in the game, and a majority of three voted for Welch, a 32-year-old IT consultant from Houston, to leave the game.

Who went home last week on 'Survivor'?

The Tuku tribe lost last week's immunity challenge, sending Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, TK Foster, Sue Smey and Tiyana Hallums to tribal council.

As tribe members debated strength over the threat of other players, a majority eventually decided to vote out Foster, making him the second player to have his torch snuffed this season.

Jon Lovett, a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama and Pod Save America host was the first castaway to go home for Season 47.

How to watch 'Survivor' Season 47

You can watch new episodes of "Survivor" Season 47 live on CBS and Paramount+. The premiere episode was two hours long, and subsequent episodes run for 90 minutes.

Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Previous seasons are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Where is 'Survivor' filmed?

While "Survivor" previously took contestants to remote locations around the world, from the Pearl Islands to the Philippines and Guatemala, the show has been filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the past 15 seasons.

Who is the host of 'Survivor?'

Jeff Probst has hosted all 47 seasons of the show, which has been on the air since 2000. He also serves as an executive producer.

Who won 'Survivor' Season 46?

In the season finale of "Survivor" Season 46, Kenzie Veurink, a 29-year-old hair salon owner from Michigan, won the title of "sole survivor" by a 5-3-0 vote over runner-up Charlie Davis and third-place finisher Ben Katzman.

