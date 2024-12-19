When is the 'Survivor' Season 47 finale? Who's left; where to watch and stream part two

Editor's note: Who won "Survivor" 47? Here's what to know.

After spending 26 days stranded on an island in Fiji, the "sole survivor" and $1 million winner of "Survivor" Season 47 will be revealed Wednesday.

Part two of the two-hour Season 47 finale will feature the final four players left in the game as they face off in a fire-making challenge that will determine the final three, who will each get a chance to plead their case to a jury of their already voted-out peers.

The jury will then cast their vote for the player who they felt most embodied the game's motto of "outwit, outplay and outlast," thus earning the $1 million prize.

Here's how to tune in to the "Survivor" Season 47 finale.

When is the 'Survivor' Season 47 finale?

Instead of a three-hour finale episode, the Season 47 finale is airing in two separate two-hour episodes.

Part one aired Dec. 11 from 8-10 p.m. ET, and part two is set to air Dec. 18, also from 8-10 p.m. ET.

As with other seasons in the new era of "Survivor," an aftershow hosted by Jeff Probst will be filmed with the winner, other finalists and the jury directly after the winning player is crowned in Fiji.

Where to watch 'Survivor' Season 47

You can watch new episodes of "Survivor" Season 47 live on CBS and Paramount+. The premiere episode was two hours long, and subsequent episodes ran for 90 minutes. The two finale episodes will both be two hours long, CBS said.

Episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Who are the 'Survivor' Season 47 finalists?

The "Survivor" Season 47 cast, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 18 8-10 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

Just four players remain in the game ahead of part two of the final episode, after two players went home in part one of the finale. After starting with 18 players, here's who's left going into Wednesday's episode:

Teeny Chirichillo: 23-year-old freelance writer from Manahawkin, New Jersey

Rachel LaMont: 34-year-old graphic designer from Southfield, Michigan

Sam Phalen: 24-year-old sports reporter from Nashville, Tennessee

Sue Smey: 59-year-old flight school owner from Putnam Valley, New York

'Survivor' Season 47 cast: Meet the 18 castaways hoping to win $1 million in Fiji

Where is 'Survivor' filmed?

While "Survivor" previously took contestants to remote locations around the world, from the Pearl Islands to the Philippines and Guatemala, the show has been filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the past 15 seasons.

Who is the host of 'Survivor?'

Jeff Probst has hosted all 47 seasons of the show, which has been on the air since 2000. He also serves as an executive producer.

Who won 'Survivor' Season 46?

In the season finale of "Survivor" Season 46, Kenzie Veurink, a 29-year-old hair salon owner from Michigan, won the title of "sole survivor" by a 5-3-0 vote over runner-up Charlie Davis and third-place finisher Ben Katzman.

