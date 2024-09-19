'Survivor' Season 47: Who went home first? See who was voted out in the premiere episode

The premiere episode of "Survivor" Season 47 (or Season Forty-Several, if you're a devoted fan of the show) started out with a bang on Wednesday, as the 18 newest castaways hit the Fijian beach and jungle in an intricate challenge that involved mud and heavy puzzle pieces.

The first episode of the latest season from CBS' long-running reality competition show saw contestants divided into three tribes of six: Tuku, Lavo and Gata. After the challenge, which saw Gata winning camp supplies, paranoia and tribe dynamics were already in full swing, with some players struggling to find their place and others finding coveted "beware advantages."

But as "Survivor" episodes go, only one tribe went to face host Jeff Probst at tribal council, and only one player was voted out by their tribe mates.

Here's what to know about the results from the premiere episode of Season 47 of "Survivor."

Who went home on 'Survivor' Season 47, Episode 1?

After a triumphant first win for the Gata tribe at the start of the episode and a disappointing last-place finish during the immunity challenge, the six-person tribe was faced with a difficult choice: Who should go home?

Gata, who wears yellow buffs, consists of Sierra Wright, Anika Dhar, Jon Lovett, Any Rueda and Sam Phalen.

Even after an outburst and medical attention during the immunity challenge from Rueda, the remaining Gata members decided to vote out Lovett, a former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama and Pod Save America host.

Lovett may have coined the episode's title, "One Glorious and Perfect Episode," but his physical skills and strategizing were thought to be a liability by the other members, and he received the majority of the tribe's votes, thus ending his chance to win $1 million.

How to watch 'Survivor' Season 47

You can watch new episodes of "Survivor" Season 47 live on CBS and Paramount+. The premiere episode was two hours long, and subsequent episodes will run for 90 minutes.

Episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+, live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Previous seasons are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Where is 'Survivor' filmed?

While "Survivor" previously took contestants to remote locations around the world, from the Pearl Islands to the Philippines and Guatemala, the show has been filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the past 15 seasons.

Who is the host of 'Survivor?'

Jeff Probst has hosted all 47 seasons of the show, which has been on the air since 2000. He also serves as an executive producer.

Who won 'Survivor' Season 46?

In the season finale of "Survivor" Season 46, Kenzie Veurink, a 29-year-old hair salon owner from Michigan, won the title of "sole survivor" by a 5-3-0 vote over runner-up Charlie Davis and third place finisher Ben Katzman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Survivor' Season 47: Who was the first person voted off?