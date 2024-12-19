‘Survivor’ Season 47 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $1 Million Prize?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Survivor” Season 47, Episode 14.

“Survivor” has revealed who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted their competition to win the CBS reality show’s 47th season.

One sole survivor was left standing after Wednesday’ nights finale — with Rachel LaMont crowned as the season’s champ in a five to one vote, taking home the $1 million cash prize.

The other finalists were Sam Phalen, who received one vote, and Sue Smey, with Teeny Chirichillo taking fourth place after narrowly losing fire making earlier in the episode. The season started by splitting its 18 castaways into three tribes on the Mamanuca Islands, marking the 15th consecutive season to film in Fiji.

Season 47 has been a particular hit for longtime fans of the reality TV show, due to the cast’s strategic gameplay and nuanced character development, the return of the “Survivor” auction, equitable comps and balanced editing (the lack of weekly sob stories was also a welcome adjustment).

Plus, it might not be the last time you see some of these contestants, as host Jeff Probst previously revealed that the upcoming milestone 50th season will include returning fan-favorites.

Until then, “Survivor” will return in the spring with the two-hour Season 48 premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST. Starting the next week on Wednesday, March 5, “Survivor” will air 90-minute episodes paired with the return of “The Amazing Race” afterwards on CBS.

“Survivor” Season 47 is now streaming on Paramount+.

