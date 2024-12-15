Survivors of deadly migrant camp shooting near Dunkirk tell how gunman 'showered us with bullets'

Shocked and bruised, a survivor of a shooting at a migrant camp near Dunkirk has told Sky News how he saw his friends murdered by "the angel of death".

Warning: This story contains an image readers may find distressing

Two migrants and two security guards were shot dead by a 22-year-old French gunman at a migrant camp in Loon-Plage on Saturday, while a further victim was targeted in a nearby town, according to local media.

The two migrants had just returned from the coast after being rescued in the middle of the English Channel after a failed attempt to reach Britain.

Matin, a 25-year-old Kurdish migrant, said that "a guy came with a shotgun and showered us with bullets".

When we asked if anything had provoked the attack, he said he did not know any reason. "The gunman came and, all of sudden, drew a shotgun.

"Initially, we thought he would fire in the air and then he loaded the gun and aimed at us. We saw Azrael [the Islamic Angel of Death].

"We saw death with our own eyes. It was God's will that we survived. In one day, we saw death twice."

The two victims, named Hamid and Hadi, were walking along with their two friends, Rashad and Matin. All four migrants, aged around 25, were Kurds who had spent around a month living in camps near the northern French coast.

Sky News spoke to Matin by telephone after he gave evidence to the French police, describing a green car used by the killer, who he described as a white French man wearing glasses.

"He fired around 15 bullets; Hamid was hit in the head and Hadi was also hit. Rashad was shot at twice but he wasn't hit. We managed to hide."

Read more:

'Almost 13,460 people removed from UK' since Labour elected

UK sees busiest December day on record for migrant crossings

Matin said the four men had previously spent eight hours at sea trying to get to Britain on a dinghy that was palpably unsuitable. The boat set off with 85 people on board before, he said, the police took 50 people off.

"We reached international waters," said Matin, "then our dinghy fell apart and we almost drowned. After five minutes in the water, thank God the police reached us - we had no life jackets.

"They pulled us out of the water, we were soaking wet. We got back to the land and went to collect clothes [from a charity] as our clothes were wet. We were dying of cold.

"We were close to the camp when this man turns up and gets out of the car. He fired at us. Me and Rashad were not hit. Hamid was hit in the head and Hadi in his stomach.

"I have to talk to their families, but I don't know what to say. Hamid had sold his house to get to Europe. Me, I feel hollow inside now.

"I have seen death twice in a day and it's too much. I don't know what to do."