Survivors Recall Being 'Ready to Die' After Red Sea Dive Vessel Sank, Leaving Them in the Dark for 35 Hours

The Sea Story yacht sank in the Red Sea on Nov. 25, 2024, leaving four dead and multiple others missing

Survivors have opened up about their experiences after the Sea Story tourist boat sank in the Red Sea on Nov. 25, 2024

"I was so ready to die. We didn't think that someone would come," survivor Lucianna Galetta told the BBC

Four bodies were recovered following the disaster, while multiple others remain missing, according to the outlet

Survivors of the tourist boat that sank in the Red Sea are speaking out.

The Sea Story left Porto Ghalib in Marsa Alam, Egypt, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, and was expected to reach Hurghada Marina on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, PEOPLE previously reported, citing The Telegraph and Reuters.

Tragically, it didn't make its final destination and sank in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 25, around 5-7 minutes after it was hit by a large wave, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press stated that 31 foreign nationals had been on board at the time, and up to 11 of these have either been confirmed dead or remain missing, according to the BBC.

The BBC added that the guests — who were mostly experienced divers — were joined by three dive guides and 12 Egyptian crew members for the six-day trip.

Xinhua/Shutterstock Rescuers are seen near where the Sea Story sank

Despite local authorities suggesting that waves had been to blame, 11 people who survived the disaster told the BBC on Tuesday, Jan. 14 that they think "crew error" and "safety failings" by the tour operator, Dive Pro Liveaboard, could have contributed to the sinking

The outlet added that it had spoken to a leading oceanographer, who reportedly backed up the survivors' claims by providing weather data.

Dive Pro Liveaboard didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE for comment on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

OLucianna Galetta, of Belgium, was one of the last of 35 survivors to be rescued, according to the BBC. She had been on the boat with her partner Christophe Lemmens, and they survived after they found an air pocket in the engine room at the rear of the vessel, which was still sticking out of the water.

The couple ended up sitting in the area for around 35 hours while they waited to be rescued, and were joined by dive instructor, Youssef al-Faramawy.

Despite admitting to the BBC that she was "very happy" to hear a rescue helicopter about eight hours after the boat capsized, she added that this didn't stop to help and "we had to wait 27 hours more."

"We had no communication with the outside, nothing. No-one tried to see if there was someone alive in there," Galetta told the outlet of the rescue mission.

"I was so ready to die. We didn't think that someone would come," she admitted to the BBC.

Egyptian Press Center via AP Rescuers help survivors after the Sea Story sinking

The trio ended up being rescued by al-Faramawy's uncle, Khattab al-Faramawi — a local Egyptian diving instructor — but, Galetta insisted, "We waited 35 hours. I don't understand how there are no divers on the Egyptian military boats."

"We are lucky to be alive," she told the BBC. "But there are so many people who didn't come back from this and I want their families to be able to grieve."

Another survivor, Sarah Martin, from the U.K., said that she remembered "looking out at the waves," before the disaster, admitting, "The weather wasn't terrible," but did tell the outlet that "furniture was sliding around the deck — we asked the crew if it was normal and they just shrugged, so we didn't realize the danger we were in."

Hissora Gonzalez, of Spain, told the BBC, "I didn't sleep that night because the boat was rocking so much," before the sinking, adding that they were in "total darkness" after the vessel "flipped onto its side with a loud bang" before it went silent when the engines died just before 3 a.m.

The Sea Story was constructed in 2022 as a four-deck vessel and registered in Safaga, Egypt, according to Dive Pro Liveaboard. The company had mentioned on its website that the vessel carried life jackets in each cabin and two safety rafts for 25 people each, PEOPLE previously reported.

According to the BBC, the life rafts didn't have food and water in them, as guests were previously told in a safety meeting, and Martin said that a torch they found "didn't have any batteries," and the flares "had already been used," among other alleged safety issues.

Read the original article on People