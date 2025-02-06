Survivors remember Turkey's deadly 2023 earthquake
Two years after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, survivors remember the tragedy that claimed over 53,000 lives in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria.
She told police her son didn’t do his chores, authorities said.
An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.
A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini after the strongest earthquake was recorded in days of near-constant tremors, which have almost emptied the famous Greek tourist haven of visitors and residents.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant Wisconsin teen, who police believe is with the 40-year-old man who impregnated her. Gary Day, 40, "is known to be the father of the unborn child," according to the alert. Franklin has a no-contact order against Day, according to the alert.
A blast of freezing rain and snow could make for slower commute times across parts of Ontario on Thursday. Eyes on a bigger snow maker for the weekend, next.
Canadian doctors are leading a group of international medical experts who believe that Britain's most prolific child killer of modern times may have been wrongly convicted. Lucy Letby, the former neonatal nurse, was found guilty in two trials, in 2023 and 2024, of murdering seven premature infants and attempting to murder seven others. The deaths all happened between 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester hospital in northwestern England, where she worked. The prosecution argued that Letby had
VANCOUVER — A man who spent 27 years in prison before he was found wrongfully convicted has been ordered by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge to pay $375,000 each to five women who sued him for sexual assault.
Mace once hailed herself as a lawmaker who ‘strongly support[s]’ LGBTQ rights
Former ice hockey player Philip Hamer, 34, groomed girls as young as 11.
The Rwanda-backed group known as M23 is believed to have been responsible for the incident following its takeover of the city of Goma
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wants to root out “anti-Christian bias” in the U.S., announcing that he was forming a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “targeting” of Christians.
A Moncton man was sentenced to 10 more years in prison after offering an emotional apology in court to a teacher he shot four years ago.Janson Bryan Baker, 28, was sentenced Monday on two charges related to firing a shotgun at Christopher Leger and Joshua Hebb on Jan. 5, 2021, in Riverview. Leger was hit by shotgun pellets and survived, while Hebb was not injured."I apologize to Chris and Josh for my actions," Baker said, through tears, from the prisoner's box. "I made a lot of mistakes."Court o
Police said the suspect "admitted to committing several thefts from Walmart" by "wearing a ring with a barcode, specifically for tomato soup."
Among three lawsuits filed against Diddy on Tuesday was one alleging the mogul said he'd help a man's career but coerced him into sexual encounters.
Another round of widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel on Thursday across parts of southern and eastern Ontario
A 38-year-old woman from Lethbridge is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son.Officers responded to the sudden death of the boy, whose body was found along the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S. on Boxing Day.Lethbridge police allege the boy and his mother, Blanche Isobel Irene Fick, were taking drugs around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day when he overdosed at a home on the south side of the
It’s the second of its kind to be born at the Tacoma zoo in 120 years.
Sandie Peggie alleged that her issues were not with Dr Beth Upton’s gender identity, but with sharing the female changing room, a tribunal heard.