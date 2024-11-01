Susan B. Anthony’s Home Is Now an Early Voting Site — and Women Are Showing Their Appreciation at Her Grave

In 1872, Anthony was arrested for voting in the presidential election. Today, New York residents can cast early ballots in the same location

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey Gavin Neville, 72, puts an "I Voted" sticker on Susan B. Anthony's grave on Nov. 2, 2020

Susan B. Anthony’s home in Rochester, N.Y., is now an early voting location, honoring the women's rights activist who played a significant role in progressing the suffrage movement.



Voters in Monroe County, New York, are now heading to the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the first time to cast early ballots in this year’s election. The new polling location makes it easier for voters to continue the tradition of placing “I Voted” stickers on Anthony’s gravestone at the nearby Mount Hope Cemetery.



“We had hoped to be busy, but Saturday was kind of overwhelming,” Deborah L. Hughes, the president and CEO of the museum, told The Washington Post.

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, there is more early voting taking place this year than in the 2020 early voting period.



The tradition of placing “I Voted” stickers on Anthony’s gravestone became a huge hit during the 2016 election when Hilary Clinton was the first woman to be on the top of a major party ticket. That year, the gravesite saw more than 10,000 visitors. In 2020, the cemetery added plexiglass to Anthony and her sister’s gravestones to protect the marble.

Dennis Carr, vice president of the Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, told the Washington Post he expects the number of visitors to near 15,000.



Although she never lived to see it, Anthony advocated for a woman’s right to vote. Fourteen years after her death, the 19th Amendment — which banned denying the right to vote “on account of sex” — was ratified in 1920.

In 1872, Anthony cast a vote in the nation’s presidential election. Two weeks later, a deputy federal marshal visited her home — now the museum — to arrest her.



“It’s just so cool to be able to vote at the place where Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting,” Rebecca McGinnis, a New York voter, told The New York Times.