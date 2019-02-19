Susan Boyle "disappointed" as she misses out on winning America's Got Talent: The Champions

From Digital Spy

Susan Boyle sadly lost out on the title of ultimate Got Talent champion after failing to win America's Got Talent: The Champions.

The British singer returned to the franchise for the series, earning herself a golden buzzer from Spice Girl Mel B following her performance of 'Wild Horses'.

"Of course, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed, but also deep down I didn't think I would win," she said.



Photo credit: YouTube - NBC Universal More

"Secretly you hold out hope that you just might because that's what drives you to do your best in a competition. I've never really considered myself a champion, I'm just me, Susan Boyle."

Susan made it to the top 12, alongside fellow British singer Paul Potts.

They were beaten to the crown by magician Shin Lim, who performed a close-up card trick with Brooklyn Nine Nine star Melissa Fumero.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B were left open-mouthed as he performed a series of card tricks that baffled viewers.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

Shin previously won America’s Got Talent in 2018.

Second place was the 2017 winner of the show, 14-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.

Darci returned for the Champions series, but didn't get voted through to the next round. However, she was then brought back as a wildcard and made it through to the finals after performing an opera song through her puppet.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)