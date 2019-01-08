Susan Boyle's powerful return on 'AGT: The Champions' earns golden buzzer

9 years after she came in second on Britain's Got Talent, Susan Boyle once again found herself singing in front of Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent: The Champions. The newest version of the show features former champions and finalists from around the world competing to be crowned the champion of champions.Despite being famous and having an estimated worth $33 million, Boyle is still hoping to win a Got Talent series. Despite not being an official champion, Boyle proudly said, "For those who maybe don't have the confidence to do things, for those who maybe don't have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore, I feel I'm a champion for them."Boyle sang a cover of The Rolling Stones song "Wild Horses." She received a standing ovation after her performance and Simon Cowell said, "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you, if I'm being honest with you."

Susan Boyle is the definition of Got Talent #AGTChampions #AGT — Matías Segura R. (@matiiasSegura) January 8, 2019

Mel B agreed with Cowell. She said, "I just want to say what an absolute honor and a pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you, your angelic voice." She then surprised Boyle by pressing the golden buzzer, thus sending singer straight through to the finals.America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.