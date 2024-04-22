Susan Hall election campaign van breaches Ulez rules

Susan Hall with her mayoral campaign van, which has been found to be non-Ulez compliant (Ross Lydall / ES)

Susan Hall launched her manifesto to become London mayor on Monday alongside an advertising van that breaches the Ulez clean air rules.

The Tory candidate, whose main policy is to scrap the Ulez in outer London, posed beside a digital advertising van bearing anti-Sadiq Khan slogans.

These read “10 days left to scrap the Ulez expansion” and “10 days left to stop pay-per-mile” - though Labour mayor Mr Khan Has vowed not to pursue any pay-per-mile "smart" road charging schemes if re-elected on May 2.

The van was found by the Evening Standard to be liable for the £12.50-a-day Ulez because it breaches the clean air zone's exhaust emission rules.

A spokesman for Ms Hall confirmed the vehicle was Ulez non-compliant, a situation suffered by "hundreds of thousands of Londoners", he said.

Latest Transport for London data shows that about 87 per cent of vans and 97 per cent of cars are Ulez compliant. In total, about 40,000 motorists a day pay the Ulez, which was expanded Londonwide by Mr Khan last August in a bid to improve air quality.

Ms Hall, who was taught in her teens by her father how to fix cars, confirmed that the Ulez charge would not be levied in outer London - the area roughly between the North and South Circular roads and the M25 - immediately on her being elected mayor.

This is despite her manifesto stating that a consultation will be needed to legally axe the extension.

"Whatever the technicalities I will have to go through, I will go through," she told the Standard. "TfL will deliver me no more charging for Ulez expansion after I have been the mayorfor a day. I will keep my promise."

(Ross Lydall / ES)

Ms Hall would also not commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions in London by 2030, as Mr Khan has promised.

She insisted she would deliver carbon neutrality in the capital "as quickly as possible", while refusing to put any deadline on this aim.

Asked whether she had dropped Mr Khan’s 2030 pledge, she said: “The mayor’s plan really was virtue-signalling, because he can’t do it without certain things going through Parliament.

“It would cost an absolute fortune which he doesn’t have. So it’s yet another case of him promising things that he can’t deliver.

“I’ll be looking to see if we can do it as quickly as possible. But we mustn’t do it at the expense of motorists, because that’s exactly what he’s doing.

“I mean, he talks about Ulez expansion cleaning up the air - his own impact assessment showed him it would make no difference whatsoever.

“So what you will get from me is things that are realistic, things that can be done without charging the poorest a tax, and looking to see how we can all contribute to it, without it absolutely making us all bankrupt, quite frankly.”

Asked whether she would at least try to achieve net zero in the capital before the Government’s UK-wide target of 2050, she said: “We’ll have to look at it and see what we can do.

“There are very many different things that you can do, and you can use different bodies and charities to help. But Sadiq Khan just virtue-signals, because he thinks it sounds good.”

Ms Hall told GB News last year that she supports the national 2050 target.

Her claim about the Ulez impact assessment is in relation to an independent report by the firm Jacobs, published about 15 months before the zone expanded to cover all of Greater London.

Ulez was expanded last year (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The report found that the "Proposed Scheme is modelled to result in a minor reduction (-1.3%) in the average exposure of the population of Greater London to NO2 and negligible reductions (-0.1%) in average exposure to PM2.5".

City Hall responded to this point last year by saying it was important to understand the impact of the policy “in absolute terms”.

"For example, although NO2 concentration reductions are smaller in percentage terms than for the central London ULEZ, in absolute terms there is a much larger volume of NOx emissions saved equating to 362 tonnes. This is in comparison to the 240 tonnes saving we saw in central London,” the mayor’s spokesperson said.

The Tory candidate also refused to say when she would seek to get the capital's bus fleet completely electrified. Mr Khan recently promised to bring forward the electrification of the fleet from 2034 to 2030.

Ms Hall said: "I don't want to do anything similar to Sadiq Khan, because he's been a total disaster quite frankly. We'll get electric buses as soon as I can afford them, because I think they're a good idea."

Explaining why she would not put a deadline on her manifesto pledge to "accelerate the transition to electric buses", she said that "people are sick to death of politicians promising the world" and that she would only make commitments that she is "100 per cent certain" she can "absolutely deliver".

Her manifesto promises that she will "direct TfL to prioritise fully electric buses on routes where the air quality is worse".

Labour have attacked Ms Hall for her social media activity in relation to global warming, including the fact that she in 2022 shared an article from the Daily Sceptic which dismissed the impact of man-made greenhouse gas emissions on climate change.

The Conservatives have rejected the suggestion that Ms Hall is a "climate change denier", as they say she "believes in a fair and practical transition to net zero".