Susan Noles Jokes About Her Lack of DMS and Dating Life After “Golden Bachelor”: 'Too Big of a Personality' (Exclusive)

Despite not having any serious dating prospects, the host of QVC's Susan Noles NOW tells PEOPLE: "I am so grateful every morning that I wake up. I'm riding the wave and I'm welcoming every new thing that happens to me"

Brenton Ho/getty Susan Noles at the QVC Quintessential 50 All Female Celebrity Summit held at F1 Headquarters on April 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles serves one of QVC’s Quintessential 50 ambassadors of stars over 50

Noles hosts Susan Noles NOW on QVC, the next episode of which airs Saturday, Aug. 17

The reality star gives an update on her personal life, telling PEOPLE that her dating pool “is zero” aside from casually continuing to see a man she met at Marshalls earlier this year

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos may have received an overwhelming amount of DMs —and NSFW pictures — from men after making her TV debut, but her fellow Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles has had quite the opposite experience.

“Everybody said, ‘Oh, you're going to get so many DMs and men are going to be hitting you up.’ It does not happen,” the 67-year-old host of QVC's Susan Noles NOW tells PEOPLE. “I don't know if I'm too old or I'm too big of a personality, but yeah, no.”

Back in May, Noles shared that she met a man at Marshalls who she’d been out with a few times. The Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast cohost reveals that his name is Michael and she says they’ve continued to see each other.

“He's a nice person and we hang out from time to time,” Noles continues. “I don't think it's anything crazy serious, but it's good.”

However, “the dating world other than that is zero,” Noles says.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Susan Noles at the 2024 Disney Upfront at the Javits Center in N.Y.C. on May 14, 2024

Between her podcast, her wedding officiant business and her QVC show, which airs its next episode on Saturday, Aug. 17, Noles stays busy.

“I am so grateful every morning that I wake up,” she says. “I'm riding the wave and I'm welcoming every new thing that happens to me. I just did another show that'll be out maybe in the fall, maybe January, on Hulu that I can't say too much about, so you'll see more of me there. I love the experiences that I'm having and the people that I'm meeting.”

Noles credits The Golden Bachelor, which began filming one year ago, with giving her this platform. “It opened so many doors for me, and if you know me, you know I got my foot right in it,” she says.

The TV personality serves as one of QVC’s Quintessential 50 ambassadors, a group of women over 50 who “are shining examples of embracing The Age of Possibility and are helping to amplify our mission,” according to the retailer.

“I get to be unapologetically, authentically, Susan,” Noles says of doing her QVC show, which will do a People's Choice Awards episode on Aug. 17. “I think when you get to this age, things don't bother you as much. I don't care what people think or judge because there's a lot of people online that are haters and say mean things, but I have such a warm heart and a positive message, it's reaching so many people that they share with me how it's helped them. I feel blessed to be able to go on national TV like that with a company with such a reputable reputation.”

Disney/John Fleenor Susan Noles with Gerry Turner on 'The Golden Bachelor' season 1

Noles admits she “kind of felt like a fish out of water” while shooting her first episode of Susan Noles NOW last month, but she says “the cameras don't bother me at all” after having done The Golden Bachelor.



“My big nervous thing is what I'm going to wear,” the hairstylist says. “Because I have this look that I think I have. I've been in the beauty business for 40+ years, and I dress certain ways. You want to be a part of the team, you should wear certain things. So I guess I was a little bit of a pain in a butt.”

The first time around, Noles opted for one of Alina Villasante’s Peace Love World sweaters, sweaters and a pair of Sketchers, both of which can be purchased through QVC. Noles jokes that working with QVC can be “dangerous” because “I want everything!”

“Walking through the warehouse, my eyes are everywhere and I got to try to stay focused,” Noles says. “That place is huge and they have so many wonderful things in there. I was like a kid at a candy store.”

Noles has something in mind to buy from QVC: inflatable mattresses for when some of her fellow Golden contestants come to visit her in Delaware in early September.

“We're going to spend about four or five days together here, so I'm ordering blowup beds because I have four bedrooms and I can't accommodate everybody,” she says. “But I'm excited about having everybody. They all know about my QVC. Everybody's tuning in, so it's really fun.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Disney/Ramona Rosales Susan Noles (left) and Joan Vassos

Vassos, 61, will be among one of the Golden ladies visiting Noles in a few weeks — but don’t try to get her to say anything about her season ended. “Her lips are sealed,” Noles says. “As they should be!”

Susan Noles NOW airs Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on QVC.

