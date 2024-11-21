Susan Smith's Ex-Husband David Smith Made Tearful Plea for Her Not to Be Paroled After 30 Years: ‘That’s Only 15 Years Per Child'

Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the death of their two sons in 1994 but eligible for parole this year

Susan Smith's ex-husband David Smith tearfully pleaded for her not to be released from prison on parole after she was convicted of killing their two sons in 1994.

During Susan's parole board hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 20, David shared an emotional statement to the committee, detailing what he has gone through since the tragedy, and why he believes Susan should remain in jail for the rest of her life.

"It's been a tough 30 years," he began, per a video published by WCNC. "I'm not here to speak about what she's done in prison, you all have the records and accounts and all that. Just here to advocate on Michael and Alex's behalf as their father."

He added that the crime was "not a tragic mistake," but that Susan intentionally wanted to "end [Michael and Alex's] lives."

Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma/Getty Susan Smith mugshot after her 1994 arrest

Related: Sex, Drugs and Sickness: Inside Susan Smith's Life in Prison After Drowning Her Sons

"It wasn't something that she didn't mean to do. She purposely meant to end their life. I never have felt any remorse from her for it. She never expressed any to me. I've never seen it on paper," said David.

He was overcome with emotion as he opened up about his life after losing his sons, sharing that he considered ending his own life due to the overwhelming grief.

"She changed my life for the rest of my life that night. What she did, not only Michael and Alex, she came pretty close to causing me to end my life because of the grief that she brought upon me. But thankfully she didn't."

Related: Susan Smith 'Cries For Her Children' Every Christmas Since Murdering Them, Says Source

“When she got sentenced to life in prison, I thought that meant, as so many others including the jury, that she would be in there for the rest of her natural life,” David told news station WYFF prior to Wednesday's hearing.

"Now that's different," David said on Wednesday. "But at that time, that's what counts. Ultimately to me, that's only 15 years per child. Her own children. It's just not enough."

He cried as he pleaded with the board to not grant her parole today, or in the future, "but specifically today, do not let her out."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Dave Martin/AP; SC Department of Corrections David Smith departs the Union County Courthouse in Union, SC., on Monday, July 17, 1995 during a lunch break. Smith's ex-wife Susan Smith is on trial for the drowning death of their two boys last October. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Susan Smith. Photo: SC Department of Corrections

On Oct. 25, 1994, Susan told police that a Black man had stolen her car with her and David's two sons, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months, inside. She spent the following nine days making emotional pleas on national television for her children to be returned home safely.

However, she later confessed that she fabricated the carjacker story and that she instead let her car roll into a lake with her small children strapped inside their car seats. Authorities alleged at the time that Susan committed the crime because she was seeing a man who did not want children.

Susan was denied parole during Wednesday's hearing, however, she can go before the board for her release every two years.

"I miss them very much," David said of his late children. "And I love them very much. And I will be here every two years going forward to ensure that their death doesn't go in vain."

During a press conference following the hearing, David said, "I haven't seen any remorse from [Susan]," adding that the parole committee "made the right decision."