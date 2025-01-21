Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Cards and Interest

Reuters

Miner and commodity trader Glencore said it is open to M&A transactions that create value for its shareholders, leveraging its position as a top three global copper producer. "As we have always said, M&A is something we are good at and we are always open to do transactions that are value-accretive for the company," a Glencore spokesperson said. Potential M&A deals were the chief preoccupation for investors in the sector in 2024, but BHP's $49 billion failed bid for Anglo American in May showed the difficulty of combining diversified producers.