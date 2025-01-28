Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lottery Scams

CBC

A woman in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island wants to warn others about an online phishing scam through Facebook Marketplace after a sale that was supposed to earn her $40 cost her $1,250 instead.When Severine Nichols was getting rid of her daughter's play tent last week, she did what many people would: she posted it on a local buy and sell group through Facebook Marketplace.A female buyer soon popped up online, asking if she could send an e-transfer to secure the item and then pick it up lat